GOVERNMENT has finally acquired a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mine following a conclusion in negotiations with Glencore last week. And Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says $300 million is required to instantly revamp mining operations, increase production and extend the lifespan of the firm. The State’s mining investment arm, ZCCM-IH, had been in talks to buy Glencore’s 73.1 per cent majority stake in Mopani since August, last year. Confirming the development, Mopani public relations officer Nebert Mulenga stated that government’s acquisition, through ZCCM-HI, had been completed and that it was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.