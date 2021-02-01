FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) Limited has posted record-breaking copper production of 779,000 metric tonnes in 2020, mainly boosted by its Kalumbila-based Sentinel Copper Mine, whose output soared to 251,000 tonnes. And the Canadian miner’s capital expenditure is projected to hit around US $950 million this year and in 2022, which includes US $40m in each year on the smelter expansion at Kansanshi Mining Plc in Solwezi. In a statement announcing its 2020 preliminary results, FQM, majority shareholders in Kansanshi and Kalumbila Minerals, posted a total of 779,000 tonnes of copper...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.