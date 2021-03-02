COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) chief executive officer Owen Silavwe has hailed the High Court ruling overturning Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa’s declaration of its infrastructure as a common carrier, saying it would positively impact investor confidence and investment in the company. Last Friday, Lusaka High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa quashed Nkhuwa’s decision to declare CEC’s transmission and distribution lines as a common carrier. According to her findings, Judge Mwikisa said that CEC was not fairly treated by Nkhuwa, who arbitrarily used his powers to declare its transmission and distribution lines as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.