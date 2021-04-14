MINES Minister Richard Musukwa says government will only entertain credible, world-class track records companies to partner with Mopani Copper Mines in the second phase of the restructuring process. And Mopani Copper Mines has unveiled a new corporate brand identity with a redesigned logo to reflect changes to its shareholding structure. Speaking when he addressed the MCC board, Tuesday, Musukwa said the employees of Mopani were government’s greatest assets. He asked for patience among the workers, saying going forward they wanted to ensure that there were liabilities. “The expectation from our...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.