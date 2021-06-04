Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba says the Ministry of Finance has released K657 million for the 2021 crop marketing activities. This follows the announcement of the 2021 Food Reserve Agency (FRA) grain prices, under the principle of willing seller and willing buyer. “We have released K657 million to FRA in three tranches of which K157 million was given to them last week, K400 million yesterday and K100 million today. These funds are aimed at implementing the 2021 crop marketing activities. Of the released funds, K500 million is ring-fenced for...