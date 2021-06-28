ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the rising inflation rate is forcing people to become vegetarians. And Professor Saasa says the current political instability is a major contributor to the rising inflation which has continued on the upward trajectory despite some stability being achieved with the kwacha. Zambia Statistical Agency data has shown that the annual rate of inflation for the month of June increased from 23.2 percent recorded last month to 24.6, which was attributed to the rise in the price of some food items such as fresh fish and...



