THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has purchased 477,500.75 metric tonnes of grade A maize out of its intended target of 500,000 metric tonnes for the 2021 crop marketing season. In a statement, Saturday, FRA public relations coordinator John Chipandwe said the cost of maize purchased so far was K1.4 billion. He said the Agency was optimistic that it would reach its intended target of 500,000 metric tonnes by the close of the crop marketing season on October 31, 2021. “The Food Reserve Agency as at Thursday, 19th August 2021 purchased...



