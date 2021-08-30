President Hakainde Hichilema with economist and trade expert Trevor Simumba (r) during a UPND management committee and Democratic Institute meeting at Cresta Golfview Hotel in Lusaka on August 19, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Simumba has advised the UPND government to ensure that the exchange rate is held at K14 or K15 to a dollar for at least two years, warning of serious repercussions should it be allowed to appreciate any further. And Simumba has called for the immediate removal and replacement of Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga saying his continued stay at the Central Bank is putting the country’s economy at great risk. In a statement shared in his Facebook page, Saturday, Simumba explained that the continued unbridled appreciation of...