INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government will cancel exorbitantly priced road contracts without increasing liabilities and renegotiate those where such a route is possible. In an interview, Milupi said government had engaged contractors who were relooking a number of projects with inflated prices. “We had cultivated [a] culture in this country starting from the contractors, engineers, consultants [of] accepting exorbitantly high prices when constructing these roads. That is no longer going to be accepted. With roads that have already been put on the programme where we...
