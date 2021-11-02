FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government is currently unable to reintroduce meal allowances for students. And Dr Musokotwane says all the plans set by the UPND government need to be implemented because the jobless youths who elected them will not have it any other way. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane says government is only able marginally to raise the Pay As You Earn threshold to K4,500 because of Limited resources. Speaking during the post-2022 Budget Symposium held at Mulungushi Conference centre, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said the UPND government...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.