LANDS and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary Ndashe Yumba has apologised for contracting the Zambia Integrated Lands Management Information System (ZILMIS) at a huge cost when it has not delivered to the expectations of the people. And Yumba says ZILMIS is so bad that he had asked the Auditor General and Smart Zambia to identify some ‘anonymous users’ controlling the system but no answers were given for six months. Meanwhile, Yumba says the country needs to move away from ZILMIS because land records are backed up in Israel and Zambia has...



