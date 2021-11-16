Long queues of cars waiting to refuel due to shortage of petrol at Spectra filling station in Woodlands area on January, 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says Oil Marketing Companies have created an artificial fuel shortage in the country by withholding the commodity to force a price increase. Most towns and cities across the country have recording scarcity of mostly unleaded petrol, forcing motorists to buy on the black market at exorbitant prices. A check in Lusaka, Tuesday found most pump stations lacking unladed petrol and turning away motorists. According to a statement from Kapala, the shortage is artificial, saying the Oil Marketing Companies were trying to arm-twist the government. “There is…...