TANZANIA-ZAMBIA Railway Authority (TAZARA) managing director Bruno Ching’andu says about US$1 million is being lost per month as a result of the non operation of the Chambeshi bridge. Addressing the media shortly after touring the bridge, Thursday, Ching’andu said the accident which occurred about six months ago had resulted in losses of finances, which had, in turn, affected payment of salaries to its workers. “This accident happened around May, (2021) when the drivers failed to stop after having a derailment and the driver continued driving the train. Whilst on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.