THE Annual inflation rate for the month of November has reduced to 19.3 percent from 21.1 percent recorded in October 2021. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the slowdown in annual inflation was mainly attributed to favourable price movements in both food and non food items. “The annual inflation for November, 2021 decreased to 19.3 percent from 21.1 percent recorded in October 2021. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 19.3 percent between November 2020 and November 2021. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.