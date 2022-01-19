Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Economist Trevor Hambayi says he hopes the proposed Loans and Grants Amendment Act will address issues of over borrowing. And Hambayi says Zambia needs to start creating value from platforms like the ongoing Dubai expo. In an interview, Tuesday Hambayi said the Loans and Grants Amendment Act should provide guidance on borrowing so that the country avoids unsustainable debt. “We just don’t repeal it without bringing something better. We are supposed to ensure that we put a limit on how much we ca borrow. We saw the previous government had…...