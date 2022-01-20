ZESCO Limited and Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) say they have commenced negotiations for new arrangements for power supply and provision of transmission services between the power networks. In a joint statement, Wednesday, ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani and his counterpart Owen Silavwe said the negotiations, which commenced during the week starting January 17, 2022, were expected to culminate into a new agreement to replace the bulk supply agreement which expired on March 31, 2020. They agreed that the strong interconnection which exists between the power networks, coupled with the…...
