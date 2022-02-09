FORMER Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says some of the good policies started by previous governments should not be discarded but improved upon. And Dr Fundanga has insisted that the UPND administration cannot be classified as having failed in just a few months of being in government. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Fundanga said if past governments had good policies in agriculture, for instance, there was no need to discard them just because there was a new administration in place. “Probably you may even find that the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.