Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati speaks during the launch of the digital transformation and target for the first 100 days in Lusaka on October 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Science and Technology Felix Mutati has expressed displeasure at the delay to launch the satellite despite having the necessary expertise. And Mutati says the new dawn government’s ambition is to ensure that Zambia becomes the second SADC nation to launch a satellite. Mutati was speaking when he toured the Ground Receiving Station under the National Remote Sensing Centre. National Remote Sensing Centre director Dr Faustin Banda told Mutati that most of the infrastructure works at the facility, which would house the receivers for the satellite, had been completed…....