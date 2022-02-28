THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the pump prices of petroleum products by K2.12 per litre for petrol and K2.61 per litre for diesel. In a statement, Monday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the upward adjustment in the pump price was inevitable to ensure the sustained supply of fuel to the Zambian market. He added that there had been a steady rise in international prices of petrol and diesel recorded in January and February 2022. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the pump prices of petroleum products…...



