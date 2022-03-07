THE Economics Association of Zambia says it has ceased to operate as a Company Limited by Guarantee but will now run as a Non-Governmental and not for profit Professional Association. In a notice dated March 3, Association Chairperson of the Guarantors Isaac Ngoma urged all former members of the EAZ and anyone interested in joining the Association to register online. “This Notice serves to inform the general membership of the Economics Association of Zambia, Company limited by Guarantee and the general public that the organisation has ceased operations with effect…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.