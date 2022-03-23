Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi with Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonio Maggiore during a meeting at his office in Lusaka on March 22, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Charles Milupi says government will ensure transparency as it undertakes massive infrastructure development in the country. And Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore says the new dawn government is proving to the world that Zambia is one of the few countries in Africa with the best investment opportunities. Speaking yesterday when ambassador Maggiore paid a courtesy call on him to invite him to the Italian Forum for Art and Architecture, Milupi said government would ensure that infrastructure projects which would be constructed were…...