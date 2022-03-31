Cars queue up to refuel at Spectra filling station along Mosi oa Tunya Road in Woodlands due to fuel shortages in Lusaka on January 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga says his association hopes that fuel pump prices will either be maintained or reduced this month. In an interview, Dr Mubanga hoped that government was working towards alleviating the escalating prices, noting that other governments, world over, had put in place measures to cushion the prices. “World over there are policies that government has put in place. I will give a classic example of a new directive by the Nigerian government to reduce oil by about 0.4% on diesel…...