THE annual inflation rate for March 2022 has reduced to 13.1 percent from the 14.2 percent recorded in February. At a media briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the slowdown in annual inflation was mainly attributed to favourable price movements in food items and non-food items. “The overall annual inflation slowed to 13.1% in March 2022 from 14.2% in February 2021. I did mention that the change in the CPI between March 2022 and February 2022 was very small almost 0.8%. And the change in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.