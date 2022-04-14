Long queues of cars waiting to refuel due to shortage of petrol at Spectra filling station in Woodlands area on January, 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga says the association projects the price of fuel to reach K35 per litre in the next two months if government goes ahead to remove tax waivers. Commenting on the pronouncement by Energy Minister Peter Kapala that government would reintroduce tax waivers by the end of June, Dr Mubanga said the removal of taxes had cushioned the fuel costing structure. “I think that basically, the removal of taxes is a better way to ensure that there is a little bit…...