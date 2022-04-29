Minister of Energy Peter Kapala addresses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on December 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says people should stop alarming the nation with their false fuel pump price predictions. Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga recently said his association anticipated that the fuel pump price would be increased to K30 during this month’s price review. But in an interview, Thursday, Kapala called for patience among citizens, saying those predicting fuel pump prices should not be listened to because their lies were alarming the nation. “We always announce every month so just wait, they will announce on…...