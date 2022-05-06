INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi says works at Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre in Lusaka are 95 per cent done. Speaking after touring the facility, Thursday, Milupi said the facility was expected to be handed over to government on May 16, 2022. “Our inspection reveals that all is going well, this facility will be handed over next week on the 16th May. Then we will begin the process of testing it, what is called high pressure testing, to make sure that all facilities work, whether it is…...



