FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the IMF programme which is likely to materialise in June will ensure stability in the exchange rate. And Dr Musokotwane says integrating environmental responsibility into business is essential to growing the country’s economy. Speaking when he opened the Lusaka business expo, Thursday, he said with the IMF programme in place, the days of the kwacha moving up and down like water waves would be history. “The government is very happy and proud that we are now very confident that by the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.