Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says the World Bank has committed a total of $564 million concessional financing to Zambia, part of which will come now and the rest on condition that the country gets the IMF programme. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is no plan B because plan A, which is the IMF programme, is going to materialise. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane has revealed that works on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway may commence in the next four to five weeks. During a media briefing, Friday, Dr Musokotwane insisted…...