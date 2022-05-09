GOVERNMENT says the World Bank has committed a total of $564 million concessional financing to Zambia, part of which will come now and the rest on condition that the country gets the IMF programme. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is no plan B because plan A, which is the IMF programme, is going to materialise. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane has revealed that works on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway may commence in the next four to five weeks. During a media briefing, Friday, Dr Musokotwane insisted…...
