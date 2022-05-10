Noel Nkoma makes his contribution during the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ) board chairperson Noel Nkoma says he has decided to resign from the Energy Regulation Board of Zambia (ERB) to focus on reviving DBZ. Nkoma announced his resignation on social media, adding that the responsibilities bestowed on him of reviving DBZ were enormous and required total commitment and focus. “Upon being appointed as Board Chairman for the DBZ, I had no doubt in my mind that the responsibilities bestowed on me were enormous and required my total commitment to purpose and focus. Consequently, I took a…...