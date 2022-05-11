MAHOGANY Air founder and chief executive officer Jim Belemu says the future of private airlines in the country’s aviation sector is very bleak. In an interview, Monday, Belemu said private players in the sector could not continue sacrificing. “When Zambia Airways was coming, we said look, ‘let there be a private sector initiative so that maybe we all come together’. And then the government decides to go at it alone and bring in Ethiopian Airlines. Now you see how the fares are? They are okay and it’s fine. They look…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.