The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upwards the pump prices of petroleum products by K1.80/litre for Petrol, K2.37/litre for Diesel and K2.51/litre for Kerosene. At a media briefing, Thursday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the adjustment in the pump prices was due to the unprecedented increase in the price of petroleum products on the international market. He said any gains the marginal appreciation of the Kwacha had on domestic market pump prices far outweighed the rise in international oil prices. The July 2022 pump prices have been adjusted…...



