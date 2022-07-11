Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says the country’s economic outlook for the medium term is expected to remain positive, with economic growth averaging 4.2 percent. And Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government will ensure that public expenditure is transparent, accountable and achieves the desired results over the 2023–2025 medium term. Meanwhile, government has released the 2023-2025 Medium Term Budget Plan (MTBP) or Green Paper, which provides a platform for government to consult with stakeholders on the intended course of action with regard to Zambia’s development agenda in the next three years. In…...