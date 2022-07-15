CARE for Nature Zambia has welcomed the closure of various mining project sites in Serenje and Mkushi districts by government. And ActionAid Zambia has expressed shock at some of the offences which the mining companies in question have been cited for, which include the effluent discharge into the open environment and excessive use of charcoal in Manganese ore processing. The Ministry of Green Economy and Environment recently announced the closure of various project sites in Serenje and Mkushi districts for abrogating provisions of the Environmental Management Act. Green Economy and…...



