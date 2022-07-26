Zambia Circus performs during the 93rd Agriculture and Commercial Show at the main arena on August 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AGRICULTURAL and Commercial Cooperative Society of Zambia president Duncan Mfula says the majority of exhibitors at the upcoming Agricultural and Commercial Show are Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who will account for 55 percent participation. Addressing the media, Monday, Mfula said the society was anticipating a highly successful 94th edition of the trade show. “It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the long-awaited 94th edition of the Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show commences on Wednesday 27th July, 2022 to 1st August, 2022. This will be six days of…...