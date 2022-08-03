FIRST Quantum Minerals has revealed that it has recorded a 2,180 tonnes decrease in copper production at its Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi during the second quarter of 2022. And FQM says it has commenced repayment of the outstanding VAT claims based on offsets against future corporate income tax and mineral royalty tax payments. In a statement, Tuesday, FQM’s chief executive officer Tristan Pascall said the company, however, met its copper production target of 52,447 tonnes at its Sentinel mine in Kalumbila. He attributed the decline in copper production at the…...



