GOVERNMENT says it awaits the creditor’s committee board’s approval in early September which will unlock the much needed concessional financing from the IMF and World Bank. This is according to an update on the debt situation, creditor engagement and IMF programme shared by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Thursday. “Following financing assurances in July and release of the IMF staff report to the board, the government is now awaiting board approval in early September which will unlock the much-needed concessional financing from the IMF and WB,” it read…....



