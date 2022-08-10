ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Board Chairperson Dr Caleb Fundanga says smuggling has continued to be the authority’s biggest challenge. In an interview, Dr Fundanga also noted that smuggling undermined local production. “People will smuggle. As you know, Zambia as a country has open boarders, we are a land linked country and that means all our boarders are open. In Zimbabwe, we have got a river there but even that is open, somebody can go with a canoe and smuggle something. That is one of the biggest challenges that we have at the authority and it is something which requires everybody’s participation. If you see somebody smuggling and you are a patriotic Zambian, you should prevent it from happening because that…...



