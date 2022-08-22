MULTICHOICE Zambia says although the exchange rate plays a part in influencing the costs of providing services, it’s not the only factor that affects pricing of Pay TV services in the country. Ministry Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana recently said institutions like MultiChoice should also reduce subscription fees following the appreciation of the kwacha. The Pay TV company has received some criticism from the public over its swift action in increasing subscription fees in tandem with the dollar rate while exercising reluctance to do the opposite when the local currency appreciates. “The same way that the exchange rate has gone down, we expect that you will also respond quickly by reducing. We have already cited Shoprite and other…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.