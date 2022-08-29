ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says for the first time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been seen approving what they couldn’t ordinarily approve like the recent employment of over 40,000 civil servants. And Kanyama says because President Hakainde Hichilema underestimated the magnitude of the problem on the ground when he took office, he can rate his one year in office a 6.5 out of 10. Speaking when he virtually featured on Nigeria’s Central TV, Kanyama said initially, the IMF would have resisted the employment of 40, 000 civil servants within a given budget year. “Apparently there haven’t been any austerity measures per se. On the contrary, we have seen the IMF for the first time approving what they could not ordinarily…...



