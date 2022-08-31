THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reduced the prices of petroleum products by K1.65/litre for petrol, K1.75/litre for diesel and K1.72/litre for Kerosene for the month of September. Addressing the media, Wednesday, ERB vice board chair James Banda said the reduction in pump prices was due to trends in the global petroleum prices and the exchange rate in the month of August. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted the pump prices of petroleum products downwards by K1.65/litre for petrol, K1.75/litre for diesel and K1.72/litre for Kerosene for the month of September. At the last review which yielded the August 2022 fuel prices, the average price of petrol, diesel and kerosene was US$123.05/bbl, US$146.52/52/bbl, US$135.36/bbl, respectively, compared to US$106.87/bbl, US$131.25/bbl/…...



