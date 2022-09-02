ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government has released over K500 million as a redundancy package for the 320 workers of Indeni oil refinery. In a statement, Thursday, Kapala said the workers who were declared redundant in June this year would be paid their full benefits starting Thursday. “The new dawn government has released more than K500 million as a redundancy package for workers of Indeni oil refinery which is currently under care and maintenance. This means that the 320 Indeni refinery workers who were declared redundant in June this year will be paid their full benefits starting today barring procedural delays. Government was always aware of the provisions of the labour laws of Zambia which indicate that when someone is…...



