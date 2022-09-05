ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says at some point, all subsidies on petroleum products will be removed because at the moment, government is not earning any money from fuel importation. In an interview, Kapala said government needed to fund social sectors like health and education, therefore, the energy sector needed to also help raise revenue. “Government is not earning any money, people are making money, government is not earning anymore. So if it continues going downwards, then we could reach a point whereby we remove now the waivers which is the subsidy so that it stabilises at some point. Then at least Zambians will be able to also contribute to the treasury. Meaning the taxes now will go to the treasury…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.