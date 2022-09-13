TECHNOLOGY and Science Minister Felix Mutati says the new dawn government wants to create capacity among Zambian firms by allowing them to compete, arguing that if they are treated with kids’ gloves, local entrepreneurs can’t be built. STARTECH Communication director Progress Kapula recently accused ZICTA of sidelining Zambian companies from participating in the installation of 31 GMS communication towers through its attached requirements to the bid. In an advert placed in various newspapers in August and September, ZICTA invited bids for the design, supply, delivery, installation, integration and commissioning of 31 communication towers in selected unserved and underserved areas in the country. But Kapula told News Diggers that combining civil works with the supply of active equipment was tantamount to…...



