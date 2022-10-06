Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali at the funeral Church service of Attorney General’s wife Rachael at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on May 30, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says government is in talks with Congolese authorities to address attacks on Zambian truck drivers in that country. Due to attacks, Zambian truck drivers have avoided entry into that country, in protest, via the Mokambo border post in Mufulira since Monday. In an interview, Wednesday, Tayali assured that government would give a position once discussions to guarantee safety were concluded. “We are engaging our counterpart to find a lasting solution because this thing has been going on for far too many years. What we are requesting from our counterpart is to guarantee safety and security of the economic movers of not only the Zambian economy but the DRC economy. I think that Zambia, owing…...