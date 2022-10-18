PROFESSOR Muna Ndulo has advised government to conclude a settlement with Vedanta, which should include terms that address concerns about how KCM was run in the immediate past. And Prof Ndulo says Zambia will definitely lose the case should it continue in arbitration. In an article titled “The ZCCM Investment Plc, Vedanta and Konkola Copper Mines”, Prof Ndulo who is a William Nelson Cromwell Professor of International and Comparative Law, Cornell Law School, stated that negotiations to end the KCM saga needed to be concluded without delay. “The ZCCM liquidator recently engaged financial advisors (Rand Merchant Bank CRMB) to commence preliminary works at KCM leading to the search for a provider of long-term finance for KCM. The suggestion that a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.