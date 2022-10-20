INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government will dismantle debt owed to contractors when it is verified, but has guided that the exercise cannot be undertaken in a short period of time. And Milupi says contractors who have approached government to give discounts and those who have opted to forgo costs of interest payments, will help the government in liquidating debt. The latest Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of the republic has revealed that as at March 30, 2022, the contractor for the Ndola Airport was owed US$114,128,107.01, which had been outstanding for close to two years. And the report revealed that the contractor at Lusaka Airport was owed amounts totalling US$29,150,000, warning that the continued…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.