THE Auditor General’s Report on the accounts for the financial year ended 31st December 2021, has revealed that the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development failed to collect annual tax amounting to K32,260,426 from 2,288 mining rights holders. The report disclosed that despite the 2,288 mining firms in question not paying the required annual charges, their licenses were neither revoked nor suspended. “Section 72(1)(e) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015 states that, “Subject to the other provisions of this Act, the Committee may suspend or revoke a mining right of the holder fails to pay annual area charges,” Further, schedule 58(4) of Statutory Instrument No. 7 of 2016 states that ‘a holder of an exploration…...



