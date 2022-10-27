FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the World Bank has approved $275 million concessional financing for Zambia. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Musokotane said the approval was granted through the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), at a meeting held on October 25, 2022. He explained that the Development Policy Credit would mainly support government’s post-COVID recovery and also assist the country to emerge from the debt crisis. “The World Bank has approved $275 million concessional financing for Zambia. This follows the Government’s continued engagement with development partners targeted at securing support for fiscal stabilization and accelerated economic growth programmes. The approval was granted through the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), at a meeting of the board…...



