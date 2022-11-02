MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says fuel suppliers were on the verge of cutting off Zambia under the PF government for failure to pay US$600 million. In an interview, Musokotwane said the reason why the PF government managed to keep the price of fuel fixed for some time was because it didn’t pay suppliers. “Of course when the price of fuel goes up, it does affect the economy because the pockets of the trade consumers would be few. But the issue is what do you do, this fuel is imported from outside the country. So it’s those selling the fuel push it up, what do we do? It means that the price of fuel must go…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.