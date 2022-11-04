MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has equally attributed the rapid depletion of Airtel bundles to the roll-out of superior network coverage with high-speed internet. Delivering a Ministerial Statement in Parliament, Friday, Mutati said while the data bundle structure for Airtel had remained constant, the speed of the internet had become faster. “In the recent months, there has been increased public outcry on social media platforms regarding the rate at which data bundles on the Airtel network are being depleted. Government through its regulator, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has also received these complaints. Madam Speaker, the August House may wish to note that prior to implementation of any price for specific ICT products or services,…...



